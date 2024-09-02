The Rajasthan police's special operations group on Sunday arrested a former member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) who was suspended for allegedly giving his two children a leaked question paper of the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam. Former Rajasthan PSC member who leaked exam paper to his children, arrested(Representational image)

The accused, identified as Ramu Ram Raika, has been sent to a police remand till September 7, reported The Times of India.

The police have also arrested Raika's son and daughter, identified as Devesh and Shobha, along with three other trainee sub-inspectors - Manju Devi, Avinash Palsania, and Vijendra Kumar, the report said.

According to the report, the police are investigating Raika's role, who served as an RPSC member from 2018 to 2022.

The alleged leak came to light in March after the Rajasthan police busted the sub-inspector and platoon commander recruitment exam of 2021. The police also arrested around 38 people in the case, TOI reported.

Following the exam paper leak bust, the entire 2021 batch who was undergoing training at the Rajasthan Police Academy was asked to solve the set of questions they were asked in the test, reported TOI, citing sources.

However, they performed very poorly and could not even answer basic general knowledge questions.

“Unlike the RPSC-conducted SI exam, we did not include negative markings. Yet, they all performed poorly,” an official told TOI.

Out of the arrested accused, Manju Devi, who secured the 11th rank, could only give 52 correct answers in Hindi and 71 in GK during the retest, despite scoring 183.75 in Hindi and 167.89 in GK in the 2021 exam. Vijendra Kumar, who had scored 168.28 in Hindi and 157.59 in GK in the exam, managed only 49 correct answers in Hindi and 62 in GK during the retest, TOI said.

Raika's children had passed the test

According to the police, Raika's children had passed the test with flying colours—Shobha ranked fifth, and her brother ranked 40th.

However, during the re-test, Shobha, who had originally scored 188.68 and 154.84 marks out of 200 in Hindi and general knowledge, could only answer 24 questions correctly in Hindi and 34 in GK, reported The Times of India.

Meanwhile, her brother managed to score only 28 marks out of the 50 during interviews.