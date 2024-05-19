NEET exam paper solver racket busted, 4 held

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they busted a NEET exam paper solver racket after arresting four men, including two MBBS students from two government medical colleges, and recovering four mobile phones and a mini SUV. They were arrested in connection with a case of impersonation, cheating, and forgery case that was registered at the Tilak Marg police station in central Delhi after two candidates appearing for the NEET exams were caught with mismatched biometric data from an exam centre at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Mehta Vidyalaya located in Tilak Marg area on May 5, police said. The Delhi Police on Saturday said they busted a NEET exam paper solver racket after arresting four men, including two MBBS students from two government medical colleges. (Representational Image)

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the two proxy students, Sumit Mandoliya and Krishan Kesarwani, were caught from the exam centre as they were found appearing for the exam in place of the original candidates. The first information report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery). The case was transferred to the district police’s special staff.

“Interrogation of Mandoliya and Kesarwani, both MBBS students, revealed the names of their handlers Prabhat Kumar, 27, and Kishor Lal, 37, who were nabbed from a hotel in Noida on Friday. Kumar and Lal are from Rajasthan and Bihar, respectively. They work as medical school admissions consultants and would charge between ₹20 lakh and ₹25 lakh from the aspirants to provide them the proxy students in the NEET exams,” added Mahla.

Mandoliya is a second year MBBS student at a medical college in West Bengal, while Kesarwani is a first year MBBS student at a medical college in Uttarakhand.