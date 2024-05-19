 NEET exam paper solver racket busted, 4 held | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET exam paper solver racket busted, 4 held

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
May 19, 2024 05:32 AM IST

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the two proxy students, Sumit Mandoliya and Krishan Kesarwani, were caught from the exam centre as they were found appearing for the exam in place of the original candidates

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they busted a NEET exam paper solver racket after arresting four men, including two MBBS students from two government medical colleges, and recovering four mobile phones and a mini SUV. They were arrested in connection with a case of impersonation, cheating, and forgery case that was registered at the Tilak Marg police station in central Delhi after two candidates appearing for the NEET exams were caught with mismatched biometric data from an exam centre at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Mehta Vidyalaya located in Tilak Marg area on May 5, police said.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they busted a NEET exam paper solver racket after arresting four men, including two MBBS students from two government medical colleges. (Representational Image)
The Delhi Police on Saturday said they busted a NEET exam paper solver racket after arresting four men, including two MBBS students from two government medical colleges. (Representational Image)

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the two proxy students, Sumit Mandoliya and Krishan Kesarwani, were caught from the exam centre as they were found appearing for the exam in place of the original candidates. The first information report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery). The case was transferred to the district police’s special staff.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Interrogation of Mandoliya and Kesarwani, both MBBS students, revealed the names of their handlers Prabhat Kumar, 27, and Kishor Lal, 37, who were nabbed from a hotel in Noida on Friday. Kumar and Lal are from Rajasthan and Bihar, respectively. They work as medical school admissions consultants and would charge between 20 lakh and 25 lakh from the aspirants to provide them the proxy students in the NEET exams,” added Mahla.

Mandoliya is a second year MBBS student at a medical college in West Bengal, while Kesarwani is a first year MBBS student at a medical college in Uttarakhand.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / NEET exam paper solver racket busted, 4 held

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On