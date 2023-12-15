close_game
Former Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao discharged from hospital after hip surgery

Former Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao discharged from hospital after hip surgery

PTI |
Dec 15, 2023 02:25 PM IST

BRS MLC and Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in a post on 'X' said after a successful surgery, her father was discharged from the hospital today.

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who underwent hip replacement surgery was on Friday discharged from the hospital.

The BRS chief on December 8 successfully underwent an operation of left Total Hip Replacement (X/ @RaoKavitha)
The BRS chief on December 8 successfully underwent an operation of left Total Hip Replacement (X/ @RaoKavitha)

A source close to him said Rao would be going to his residence at Nandi Nagar here from the hospital.

The BRS chief on December 8 successfully underwent an operation of left Total Hip Replacement at the private super-specialty hospital here following a fracture due to a fall at his residence.

BRS MLC and Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in a post on 'X' said after a successful surgery, her father was discharged from the hospital today.

Thanking the doctors, nurses and staff she said, "All the warmth and love we received from across the country during this difficult time was very heartwarming to KCR garu and the entire family. To all the BRS family my gratitude & love."

KCR is expected to recover in six to eight weeks, the hospital authorities then said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and some of his cabinet colleagues, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, superstar Chiranjeevi and actor Prakash Raj were among several leaders and prominent persons who called on Rao at the hospital.

