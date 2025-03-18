Four Amritpal Singh aides lodged in Dibrugarh jail handed over to Punjab police

SILCHAR: Four associates of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who were lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh central jail, have been handed over to the Punjab police, officials said on Tuesday. After securing their custody, Punjab Police is expected to formally arrest them in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack incident (File Photo)

According to Assam Police officials, the Punjab Police applied for the custody of seven detainees, all associates of Singh lodged in Dibrugarh jail, who was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) but had received permission for four till now.

“As of now, four detainees have been handed over to the Punjab police and three more will be released soon. They are supposed to be taken to Punjab, but this part is being looked after by the Punjab police,” Dibrugarh superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Reddy told HT on Tuesday evening.

A 25-member team of the Punjab police reached Dibrugarh on Monday to take them into custody.

“Two of them (detainees) were released yesterday and two more were handed over today. The process to release the others is going on,” he said.

A Punjab police team, led by senior police officer Harinder Singh Gill, took custody of Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala and Bhagwant Singh on Monday. On Tuesday, they received Daljit Singh Kalsi and one more detainee from Dibrugarh Jail, sources said.

After securing their custody, Punjab Police is expected to formally arrest them in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack incident and will be shifted to Punjab under tight security arrangements, officials said.

Amritpal Singh and his associates were arrested in Punjab between February and March 2023 under the NSA, and they were transferred to the high-security Dibrugarh Central Jail. Last year, Amritpal became a member of parliament by winning the election from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat.