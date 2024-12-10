Four arrested for kidnapping 6-year-old boy in Gaya, rescued within 8 hours

Gaya: Four men, including two from Jharkhand, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old boy from Bardih village in Imamganj, Gaya, on Monday night. Police rescued the boy, Aryan, from Palamu, Jharkhand, within eight hours of his abduction, an officer said on Tuesday. The boy was found locked in a room in Jharkhand’s Palamu, said an officer (Representational image)

Aryan’s mother, Suman Devi, had lodged a complaint that her son who had gone fishing near a canal around 3 pm on Monday, is missing. “When he did not return by evening, the family searched for him and learned that two men on a bike had taken him,” she said in her complaint.

Police acted swiftly, with city superintendent of police Prerna Kumar forming a special investigation team (SIT) led by Imamganj sub-divisional police officer Amit Kumar, along with officers from various stations and the district intelligence unit.

Technical intelligence led the SIT to accused, Anuj Kumar from Narayanpur village, who said that the boy was taken to Palamu.

The SIT raided a newly built house in Bichkila Padma village in Palamu, where they arrested three other kidnappers: Saurabh Kumar and Awadh Kumar from Falenda Eghara village in Jharkhand, and Pintu Kumar from Gaya. The boy was found locked in a room, said an officer.

Police also seized five mobile phones and bikes used in the crime.

The police suspect the kidnappers were planning to demand ransom after moving the boy to a remote area, 120 km from Gaya.