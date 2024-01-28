 Four arrested in Tripura for beating youth: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Four arrested in Tripura for beating youth: Police

Four arrested in Tripura for beating youth: Police

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jan 28, 2024 06:01 PM IST

The four accused persons, identified as Koushik Datta, Tanmoy Debnath, Sumit Debnath and Gobil Bhattacharjee, were arrested and forwarded to the court, police said

Agartala: The Tripura police on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly beating a youth and later pouring salt and chilli powder on his wounds.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The incident took place at the BBI playground in Dharmanagar of North District on January 18, where the youth, identified as Sagar Shuklabaidya, was assaulted by a group.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Police took cognizance of the video of the incident, which went viral on social media and arrested the accused. Police said more persons were involved in the incident, and they will also be arrested soon.

The four accused persons, identified as Koushik Datta, Tanmoy Debnath, Sumit Debnath and Gobil Bhattacharjee, were arrested and forwarded to the court, police said.

Police said they have registered cases under Sections 341, 342, 325, 326, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against more than five persons.

“It is a sad incident. We immediately lodged an FIR [first information report] and started an investigation. Among the FIR-named persons, we arrested four. We shall arrest the rest at the earliest,” said North District superintendent of police (SP) Bhanupada Chakraborty.

It was alleged that Sagar was beaten after he was caught stealing the mobile phones of the accused youths.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On