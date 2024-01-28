Four arrested in Tripura for beating youth: Police

Agartala: The Tripura police on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly beating a youth and later pouring salt and chilli powder on his wounds. (Representative Photo)

The incident took place at the BBI playground in Dharmanagar of North District on January 18, where the youth, identified as Sagar Shuklabaidya, was assaulted by a group.

Police took cognizance of the video of the incident, which went viral on social media and arrested the accused. Police said more persons were involved in the incident, and they will also be arrested soon.

The four accused persons, identified as Koushik Datta, Tanmoy Debnath, Sumit Debnath and Gobil Bhattacharjee, were arrested and forwarded to the court, police said.

Police said they have registered cases under Sections 341, 342, 325, 326, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against more than five persons.

“It is a sad incident. We immediately lodged an FIR [first information report] and started an investigation. Among the FIR-named persons, we arrested four. We shall arrest the rest at the earliest,” said North District superintendent of police (SP) Bhanupada Chakraborty.

It was alleged that Sagar was beaten after he was caught stealing the mobile phones of the accused youths.