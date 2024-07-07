 Four bodies found with tied hands in Meghalaya, SIT formed | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Four bodies found with tied hands in Meghalaya, SIT formed

ByDavid Laitphlang
Jul 07, 2024 12:09 PM IST

The four unidentified bodies were found by residents of Umpleng Village in a forest area behind the village market on Saturday morning, police said

Shillong: The Meghalaya Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident wherein four bodies of youths were found with their hands tied in the East Jaiñtia Hills, officials said. 

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The four unidentified bodies were found by residents of Umpleng Village in a forest area behind the village market on Saturday morning, police said.

The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Umpleng Anti-Dacoity Camp of the Meghalaya Police.

East Jaiñtia Hills superintendent of police (SP) Giri Prasad M said when officers and staff arrived at the scene, they discovered four bodies lying with their hands tied with rope and multiple cut injuries on their bodies likely caused by sharp objects and appeared to have been murdered. One of the four deceased persons has been identified as Ravi Rai (23), a resident of Pastha Elam, Nepal.

The district police chief said that a case was registered in this connection, and in view of the seriousness of the case, an SIT has been formed to assist the police in an effective investigation. 

“Upon arrival of the mobile forensic crime scene unit, independent witnesses, and magistrate, an inquest was conducted, collection of evidence and other formalities were observed at the spot,” the SP stated, adding that after observing all the formalities, the bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Khliehriat for post-mortem.

India News / Four bodies found with tied hands in Meghalaya, SIT formed
