e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Four booked under Official Secrets Act for spying, clicking photos of Air Force station in Gujarat

Four booked under Official Secrets Act for spying, clicking photos of Air Force station in Gujarat

The four persons, including a 17-year-old boy, were intercepted by personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on January 29 while taking photographs of the prohibited area, and later handed over to local police.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 19:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhuj
Photographs of the sensitive defence area, mobile phones and a camera were recovered from the possession of the accused, a police officer said. Image used for representational purpose.
Photographs of the sensitive defence area, mobile phones and a camera were recovered from the possession of the accused, a police officer said. Image used for representational purpose.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Four persons have been booked under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for spying after they allegedly clicked photos of a radar at the Naliya Air Force Station in Gujarat’s Kutch district bordering Pakistan, police said on Sunday.

The four persons, including a 17-year-old boy, were intercepted by personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on January 29 while taking photographs of the prohibited area, and later handed over to local police.

Photographs of the sensitive defence area, mobile phones and a camera were recovered from the possession of the accused, a police officer said, adding that a case was registered on Saturday under Section 3 of the OSA.

The Section 3 deals with penalties for spying at a prohibited area.

“Four persons, including a minor, who all are residents of Naliya and surrounding villages had taken photographs of a radar at the Naliya Air Force Station on January 29.

“An offence was registered against them on Saturday under the Section 3 of the OSA,” said Police Inspector, Special Operations Group (SOG), Ajay Zala.

The accused have been identified as Rafiq Azam, Arbaz Ismael Umra, and Abbas Padhiyar, apart from the 17-year-old youth, he said.

They are yet to be arrested, the officer added.

tags
top news
Double trouble for Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor as CBI files case after ED
Double trouble for Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor as CBI files case after ED
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
‘Even Yamraj will quit’: Sanjay Raut terms Delhi riots ‘dance of death’
‘Even Yamraj will quit’: Sanjay Raut terms Delhi riots ‘dance of death’
‘High time Rahul Gandhi returns as Congress chief’: Ajay Maken
‘High time Rahul Gandhi returns as Congress chief’: Ajay Maken
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news