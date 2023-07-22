4 killed as speeding SUV rams into truck in Bengaluru

Four people died when a SUV and tipper collision police said on Friday, adding, the mishap occurred near Iswarahalli Kudige in Alur taluk of Hassan district in Mangaluru - Bengaluru national highway.

The vehicles collided in Mangaluru - Bengaluru highway. (HT Photo)

According to police the accident happened when a speeding Innova car overtaking a Karnataka state road transport corporation (KSRTC bus) rammed the tipper coming from opposite direction.

‘’Soon after hearing the news we rushed to spot , and shifted one body to Alur taluk government hospital for autopsy ‘’said Janubai Kadapatti , sub inspector of Alur police station. She said the villagers already shifted three injured to the Alur hospital , but all the three succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. We have registered a case under IPC section 304 A( causing death by negligence ) and are investigating. She said the bodies were handed over to relatives on Friday night.

This is first time four people have died in a mishap since a year in Alur police station limits.

Police said the deceased all aged between 25 to 30 were identified as Chetan of Kuppalli village, Ashok of Guddenahalli village, Purushottama of Tattekere village and Dinesh of Chigaluru village of Aluru taluk.They were returning to Alur from Sakaleshpura. The car was driven by Chetan , as it was raining , he could not to control the car and rammed the Tipper transporting m sand. Chetan died on the spot. The mishap occurred around 25 kilometers from Hassan.

“I was having tea in a hotel beside NH 75 at Ishwaralli , it was heavy raining and an innova car was heading towards Hassan,” an eye witness B Ramanatha told reporters. He said that tt was around 6.15 pm the car overtook a KSRTC bus and within moving just 10 metres ahead it rammed to the tipper coming from opposite direction. The three seriously injured persons shifted to Alur government hospital .The car was mangled due to mishap and vehicular traffic disrupted for some time, he added.

