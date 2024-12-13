Four Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails, search operations underway

Bomb threats were emailed to four schools in Delhi early on Friday, leading to a multi-agency search of the premises, ANI reported. Security personnel outside DPS, RK Puram after the bomb threat on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)(HT_PRINT)

This follows a similar incident on December 9, when at least 44 schools received bomb threat emails, which police later deemed hoaxes.

A Delhi Fire Services official said that calls regarding the threat emails were received from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar (4:21 am), Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri (6:23 am), DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash (6:35 am), and one other school.

The fire department, police, bomb detection teams, and dog squads have arrived at the schools to conduct checks.

School authorities have informed parents not to send their children to school for classes today.

A police official stated that the checks are still ongoing at the schools.

On Monday, at least 44 schools across Delhi received an email warning about explosives being placed at their premises, causing panic and confusion.

The schools quickly evacuated thousands of worried students during their classes, while security forces conducted extensive checks at multiple campuses.

Delhi Police confirmed that the emails were declared a hoax by Monday afternoon after no incendiary devices were found during the search operations. Nevertheless, security was heightened across the capital, with cordons set up and emergency response vans stationed outside major schools.

This is the third time Delhi’s schools have received bomb threats via mass email. Previously, on May 1, over 250 schools across the National Capital Region (NCR) were similarly threatened with explosives, a threat that was also later declared a hoax.

In the last two years, there have been at least five other instances where schools in Delhi received bomb threats that were later confirmed to be hoaxes. However, those threats were sent to individual schools, unlike the recent mass emails.



With PTI inputs