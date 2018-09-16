Four employees of a child shelter home in Himachal’s Chamba suspended for allegedly assaulting inmates

The Himachal Pradesh Council for Child Welfare has launched a probe into the alleged assault on inmates of a shelter home for boys in Chamba, by four employees.

The four accused have been put under suspension pending investigation. They were identified as office in-charge Ashok Kumar, assistant Anita Devi, helper Namita, and guard Kishori Lal.

The incident came into light in the first week of September when sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Deepti Mandhotra visited the shelter home for a routine checking. During the SDM’s visit, some of the inmates narrated their ordeal to her. The boys alleged that they were undergoing immense torture and charged the four employees of the home of repeatedly assaulting them.

The SDM had also found the kitchen of the shelter home in complete disarray.

Based on the report by the SDM, deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena ordered a probe against the accused employees and their suspension to the child welfare department, which runs the shelter home.

Meanwhile, secretary of child welfare council Payal Vaidya reached Chamba on Saturday to conduct the probe.

“Accused employees of the shelter home have been suspended. A temporary arrangement for food for inmates has been made from a government-run hotel,” she said, adding that strict action will be taken against the accused.

Past incident

In September last year (2017), three employees of a child protection home in Chamba were arrested following complaints by six girl inmates alleging sexual harassment by the staff.

When the incident was reported, there were as many as 34 girls residing in the shelter home managed by seven staff members, including two women. The accused included a clerk, cook and sweeper of the home, they were expelled from the services and the case is pending in a local court.

