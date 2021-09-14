Four held 9 months after gang rape in Yadgir

Four men have been arrested for allegedly stripping and sexually abusing a woman in Karnataka’s Yadgir district, police said on Monday.

Yadgir superintendent of police CB Vedamurthy, in a video statement released Monday, said the four accused arrested on Sunday told them that the incident took place nine months ago. According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police on Monday, the incident occurred between January 1 and February 25 this year.

The accused were identified as Lingaraj Bevinahalli, Sharnappa Naykodi, Bhimaraya Doranhalli and Ayyappa Natekar, all natives of Shahapur and in their twenties.

Police said the arrests were made after it came across a purported video on social media in which the suspects could be seen stripping, sexually abusing and assaulting the woman with sugarcane sticks.

“Shahapur police have registered a suo motu case and the matter will be investigated,” Vedamurthy said in a statement.

The FIR read that the woman was waiting for a bus at Shahapur New Bus Stand on the Yadgir-Shahapur state highway to go to her parents’ house on when the accused took her to Kannekolur village road in a car and raped her one after the other and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. The suspects were known to the woman.

The case comes on the heels of another alleged gang rape in Mysuru on August 24, where seven men were arrested for gangraping a college student and assaulting her friend.