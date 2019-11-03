e-paper
Four, including 2 minors, dead in Chhath puja-related incidents in Bihar

Two women died on Sunday morning after the wall of a temple collapsed near a ghat during Chhath puja in Samastipur.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:17 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The wall of a temple collapsed during Chhath puja celebrations in Samastipur, Bihar, on November 3, 2019.
The wall of a temple collapsed during Chhath puja celebrations in Samastipur, Bihar, on November 3, 2019.(ANI / Twitter )
         

Four people, including two minors, have died during Chhath puja-related incidents in Bihar since Saturday evening , reports news agency ANI.

Two women died on Sunday morning after the wall of a temple collapsed near a ghat during Chhath puja in Samastipur.

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was at the spot to carry out rescue operations.

In the other incident, two minors - a boy and a girl- died in a stampede in Suryanagari Dev area of Aurangabad district on Saturday evening. While the six-year-old boy belonged to Patna’s Bihta, the eighteen-month-old girl was a resident of Sahar in Bhojpur.

Some other devotees were also injured in the incident. Police and other officials acted quickly to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

District magistrate Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal and superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Barnwal met with the family of the victims and said that they will ensure an ex-gratia to their kin.

