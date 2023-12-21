close_game
close_game
News / India News / Four institutes get centre of excellence tag

Four institutes get centre of excellence tag

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Dec 21, 2023 06:46 AM IST

These institutes will be awarded an endowment of ₹250 crore each for developing and increasing India-specific knowledge in urban planning and design

The central government has recognised four institutes across the country as Centres of Excellence (CoE) in the field of urban planning and design, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has selected the institutes to develop India-specific knowledge in urban planning and design, said the official.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The four institutes selected as Centres of Excellence (CoE) are Ahmedabad’s Centre for Environment Planning & Technology (CEPT) University; IIT Kharagpur, School of Planning and Architecture-Delhi and NIT-Calicut,” said MoHUA secretary Manoj Joshi.The proposal to identify these CoEs was announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech in 2022.

These institutes will be awarded an endowment of 250 crore each for developing and increasing India-specific knowledge in urban planning and design, said the people familiar with the matter.

Commenting on the development, CEPT University president Bimal Patel in a statement said, “We will work with the MoHUA on moving forward with the activities of the CoE. This recognition is a testament to the tremendous efforts of all members of the University and is a moment of immense pride for everyone.”

A high-level committee comprising officials from the MoHUA, the department of higher education (Ministry of Education), NITI Aayog and leading domain experts were formed to identify these CoEs in September 2022. It was decided that five such institutes would be chosen as centres of excellence, according to the initial guidelines.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out