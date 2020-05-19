Four killed, 16 injured after bus carrying migrant workers crashes into truck at Yavatmal

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 11:53 IST

Mumbai: Four persons were killed and another 16 injured, when a state transport bus, carrying 32 migrant workers, crashed into a truck near Arni taluka in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district early on Tuesday morning. The bus driver and three migrant workers died on the spot, while 16 injured have been shifted to a government-run hospital in Yavatmal, said Maharashtra Police officials.

M Rajkumar, superintendent of police (SP) of Yavatmal district, said, “The incident occurred at around 4:45 am at Arni taluka. The bus crashed into a truck from behind while trying to overtake. Four persons, including the bus driver, died on the spot. While 16 passengers have been taken to a local government hospital. First-aid was given to 12 other passengers, who sustained minor injuries.”

The labourers, belonging to Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, were walking from Solapur to their respective native places when the district authorities spotted them and oragnised a bus to ferry them to Maharashtra border, which is about 200 kilometres away from Yavatmal district, the SP added.