Four killed, 30 injured in boiler explosion in Jhajjar

india

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 06:03 IST

Four people were killed and 30 others injured when a boiler of a private digester chemical factory exploded in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh industrial area on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place when the building of the factory collapsed after the boiler exploded and four labourers were killed after the debris fell on them. Even the building of adjoining four factories also caught fire and got damaged.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner (DC) Jitender Kumar said that the incident took place at 3 pm at a private chemical factory in Bahadurgarh’s industrial area.

“Four labourers were killed on the spot while 30 others sustained injuries and one of them is critically injured. The injured includes children and women of the nearby areas. As many as 15 injured are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Bahadurgarh, while the remaining are being treated at a private hospital... No one is trapped inside the factory.”

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a compensation Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the victims.