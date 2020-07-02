e-paper
Four killed as container truck rams into a car in Andhra's Guntur district

Four killed as container truck rams into a car in Andhra’s Guntur district

india Updated: Jul 02, 2020 15:52 IST
Hyderabad: Four persons, who were travelling by car, were killed when a container truck had a head-on collision with their vehicle near Thimmapuram village in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on National Highway (NH) 16 on Thursday early morning, the police said.

While two of them died on the spot, the two others passed away at Guntur General Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Athuluri Balaram (26), a resident of Inumetla village of Rajupalem block in Guntur district, and Sheik Feroz Ahmed (35), Vinjamoori Harikrishna (27) and Medasani Venkata Sri Chandu (25) of Narsaraopet town.

The police said the accident victims were travelling from Narasaraopet to Vijayawada late on Wednesday night.

“The car had a head-on collision with a Guntur-bound truck near Thimmapuram village on NH-16 on Thursday early morning,” the police said.

Two persons on the front seat were crushed to death, as the car was smashed by the impact of the collision, and the two on the rear seat suffered grievous injuries.

“Local villagers came to the accident victims’ rescue. Though the injured were shifted to Guntur General Hospital, they succumbed to their injuries later on Thursday morning,” the police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the container truck lost control over the steering wheel, which led to the accident.

“The driver has been taken to custody for questioning. An investigation is on,” the police added.

