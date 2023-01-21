Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four killed, one critically injured in road mishap in Telangana

Published on Jan 21, 2023 03:33 PM IST

According to a police officer, all the victims were photographers heading to Mothe village at Burgampahad block in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for a pre-wedding shoot in the village

Police said the incident took place at Koti Lingala crossroads near Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district (Representative Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

At least four persons were killed and one another sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with a speeding lorry coming from the opposite direction, police said.

Police said the incident took place at Koti Lingala crossroads near Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana around midnight on Friday.

The police have identified the deceased as Odela Kalyan (28), Kompelli Shiva Koti (31), Bairi Ramu (32) and Bashabathini Aravind (21).

“Another person identified as Ranadhir was rushed to Yellandu government hospital. From there, he was shifted to Khammam government hospital for better treatment. His condition is critical,” a police officer from Yellandu police station told local reporters.

According to the officer, all the victims were photographers heading to Mothe village at Burgampahad block in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for a pre-wedding shoot in the village.

“As they approached Koti Lingala crossroads, a speeding lorry coming from the opposite direction lost control and rammed into their car. While Ramu, Kalyan and Shiva died on the spot, Aravind died on way to the hospital at Yellandu,” the cop said.

A case of accident was registered by Yellandu police and an investigation into the matter has been launched, he added.

Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

