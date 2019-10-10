Four missing in river in Titwala during Durga idol immersion, search operations on

india

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:21 IST

Four people are reportedly missing after drowning during Durga idol immersion in Kalu river near Vasundri village in the wee hours of Wednesday. The village is situated in Titwala, 29 kilometres away from Mumbai.

According to the fire officials, four out of the total eight people who fell into the river managed to swim away to a safe spot. Locals from Vasundri village have confirmed that out of the four drowned, two are brothers. All four lived nearby the river.

The Kalyan fire brigade’s team and one fire tender initiated search operations after receiving a call around 2.45 am about the drowning. The search operations are still underway.

“When our team reached the spot, people informed us that eight people fell into the river - out of which four managed to swim out. Four of them are still missing,” Dilip Gund, chief fire officer of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said.

Eight local swimmers have been deployed in the search operations under the water, while another separate team is working on the banks of the river, the officials said.

“The search operation is still on and our team is search the entire locality,”added Gund.

The police officials are yet to identify the four people who have gone missing. “The identity of the four who drowned is yet to be known. We have not received any missing complaint from their family members or friends. The four could possibly be local residents but we will have to wait till they are found,” said an officer of Titwala police station, requesting anonymity

