e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Four of family found dead in Karnataka, suicide suspected

Bhimappa Channappagol (32), who worked as a security guard at an ATM, his 25-year old wife and two sons, aged eight and five, were found hanging from ceiling on Saturday evening, said a police official.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Belagavi
No suicide note has been found and the cause of the extreme step is under investigation. Image used for representational purpose only.
No suicide note has been found and the cause of the extreme step is under investigation. Image used for representational purpose only.(Getty/ iStockphoto)
         

In a suspected case of suicide, four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house at Hosur village in this district in Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

Bhimappa Channappagol (32), who worked as a security guard at an ATM, his 25-year old wife and two sons, aged eight and five, were found hanging from ceiling on Saturday evening, District Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said.

No suicide note was found and the cause of the extreme step was under investigation, he told PTI.

He said Channappagol had brought a cake at around 4 pm on Saturday and consumed it with all family members, including his mother.

Later, his mother went out to get fodder and when returned she saw all the four hanging.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 23:01 IST

tags
top news
Indian artillery targets 4 terror camps across Line of Control
Indian artillery targets 4 terror camps across Line of Control
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
Verdict to impact generations to come: Muslim parties to Supreme Court
Verdict to impact generations to come: Muslim parties to Supreme Court
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
6 6 0 1 6 0 6 0 6 W: Umesh Yadav ‘the batsman’ shatters Test records
6 6 0 1 6 0 6 0 6 W: Umesh Yadav ‘the batsman’ shatters Test records
Shelling triggers panic in villages along border
Shelling triggers panic in villages along border
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News