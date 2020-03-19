Four of five Indians want borders closed, half believe someone close will get infected

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:33 IST

Nearly four of every five Indians (79%) want the international borders to be closed until the Covid-19 outbreak is contained, an online survey by market research company Ipsos has found. This was the highest share among the 12,000 people surveyed across 12 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Slightly over half of the respondents (51%) in India are also concerned that someone close to them will be infected by the virus, said the survey conducted between March 12 and March 14. Almost five of every nine (55%) employed respondents said the outbreak posed a high or very high threat to their jobs or businesses.

Countries other than India surveyed by Ipsos were Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Vietnam and China. After India, Vietnam (78%), Italy (76%), China (73%), and Russia (70%) were the top countries where survey respondents wanted international borders closed.