Four sentenced to life imprisonment for gang rape of minor in Chennai

india

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 18:07 IST

A special court on Monday awarded life imprisonment till natural death to four of the 15 men convicted for the gang rape of a hearing-impaired 11-year-old girl in a gated community at Ayanavaram located in the heart of Chennai in 2018.

Special judge for cases under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, RN Manjula sentenced one more convict to life, seven years RI for another and five years RI for nine others.

Pronouncing the quantum of sentence in a packed court, the judge said the four men sentenced for life till their natural death – prime accused, lift operator Ravi Kumar (56), plumber Suresh (32) and security guards Abishek (28) and Palani (40) – deserved no lenience.

The other convict, housekeeper Rajasekar (48) was awarded life term while Erold Bross, was sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment. The nine other convicts – Umapathy (42), Sugumaran (60), Murugesan (54), Paramasivam (60), Jaiganesh (23), Deenadayalan (50), Raja (32), Surya (23), Jayaraman (26), were each awarded five year RI.

While one of the accused, Babu (36) died of illness during the pendency of trial, gardener Gunasekaran (55) was acquitted for want of evidence.

They were Booked under IPC Sections 307 (Attempt to Murder), 506 (ii) (Criminal Intimidation) and Sec 5, 6, 9 & 10 (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault), & 12 (Sexual Assault) of POCSO Act - 2012.

Since the convicts have served jail term of more than one and a half year, the judge said they could be slapped with a penalty.

Convicting the 15 men on Saturday, special judge Manjula deferred the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence to February 3.

The case came to light when the abused minor, who was gangraped and videographed by the perpetrators, narrated the ordeal she had undergone for more than 6 months to her elder sister. The perpetrators had threatened to release to video and eliminate her family if she ever revealed it to anyone.

By administering her with sedatives, she was abused multiple times from January to July in 2018. There was outrage in the city when the police booked a case on a complaint by the girl’s parents. Those who abused the girl included elderly and youth, working at the gated community as lift operators, electricians, plumbers and housekeepers. When the girl came home late from school, the parents thought that she was coming after playing with friends.

In all, 17 accused were arrested on July 17 and later detained. The survivor identified the accused at a parade in the Puzhal Central Prison a fortnight later. When the 17 accused were brought to the court, they were attacked by lawyers and the public.

“The trial, which commenced in January 2019, too was an agonizing one for the minor as she was cross examined by the defence counsel of each accused which turned out to be a character assassination of the survivor,” public prosecutor N Ramesh said.

“The accused engaged in delaying tactics by moving the High Court seeking a CBI probe and then for a change of the trial court judge. They had filed nearly 50 petitions in the High Court,” he added.

The trial commenced in January 2019 and the prosecution submitted 120 witnesses and the cross examination of the Investigating Officer of the case lasted for a month. The clinching evidence was that of the doctors who examined her and deposed as prosecution witnesses, Ramesh added.

“We expected capital punishment and we prayed for maximum punishment. However, we are satisfied at having secured justice for the poor girl,” he said.