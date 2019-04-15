Four workers die while cleaning septic tank in TN

At least four Assamese choked to death while cleaning septic tanks in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district on Sunday, police said. “When one of the victims fell unconscious inside the tank after inhaling toxic gases, others tried to save him and they also died,” said Tirupur South assistant commissioner of police Naveen Kumar.

Kumar added that the fire department personnel rushed the spot to rescue them, but their attempts failed as they immediately died after inhaling the poisonous gases.

“The deceased were cleaning three tanks which were filled with sewage. While cleaning the second tank, the fatal incident had happened,” said Kumar.

After this incident, the Tiruppur district administration initiated an initial probe into the incident, Senbaga Valli, revenue divisional officer, Tiruppur said. “Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and City Corporation would be consulted to check if the unit’s owner has obtained the proper licence,” said Valli, adding, two cases have been filed against Jayakumar. “He will be taken for interrogation as cases have been slapped against him under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence),” Valli added.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 00:11 IST