Four friends charred to death in Madhya Pradesh after car hits divider, catches fire
The incident took place around 11.30pm on Sunday on a four-lane highway in Badnawar, near a dhaba between Sadalpur and Kherod.
Four youngsters in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district were charred to death and another was critically injured after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a divider before catching fire, police said on Monday.
The incident took place around 11.30pm on Sunday on a four-lane highway in Badnawar, near a dhaba between Sadalpur and Kherod. The sole survivor is in a critical condition, the police said.
“The five friends were returning after visiting the Sanwariya Seth temple. On their way back, their vehicle hit the divider of a culvert. The impact was so severe that the vehicle fell off the culvert and caught fire,” a police officer said.
One of the occupants was thrown out of the vehicle, the officer said. The fire spread rapidly, leaving no chance for the remaining to escape, the officer added.
On learning about the incident, a police team and a fire engine rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The bodies were subsequently sent for an autopsy.
A case has been registered and a probe is underway, the officer added.
The deceased were identified as Ankush Chaudhary (20), Chetan Chaudhary (20), and Aditya Tiwari (19), all of whom were residents of Badi Sagaur, and Abhishek Solanki (21), a resident of Suhagpur, Sagaur.
The injured – Tushar Mandloi (20), resident of Madhopur, Sagaur – was referred to Indore after primary treatment and is believed to be in a critical condition, the officer quoted above said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More