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‘Free press under attack’: Congress slams Centre over India’s 157 rank in press freedom index

India ranks 157 in the World Press Freedom Index 2026, which places it in the "very serious" category.

Updated on: May 03, 2026 11:13 am IST
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The Congress on Sunday launched a sharp attack over the state of press freedom in India, citing the country's rank of 157 in the World Press Freedom Index 2026, which places it in the "very serious" category.

On World Press Freedom Day, the Congress said that a free press is the voice of democracy, but alleged that it is under attack.( Representative image)

On World Press Freedom Day, the Congress said that a free press is the voice of democracy, but alleged that it is under attack. In a post on X, it expressed solidarity with journalists and voices that "speak truth to power" and strive to protect democratic values.

"A free press is the voice of democracy, but today that voice is under attack. India ranks 157 in the World Press Freedom Index 2026, falling into the "very serious" category. On World Press Freedom Day, the Congress party stands firmly with every fearless voice that speaks truth to power and fights to protect democracy," Congress wrote on X.

The Windhoek Declaration is a benchmark for ensuring press freedom worldwide. It began at a seminar in Windhoek in 1991, but the ideas exchanged by the African journalists and media professionals acted as a catalyst to encourage press freedom, independence, and pluralism in Africa and other parts of the world.

 
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Home / India News / ‘Free press under attack’: Congress slams Centre over India’s 157 rank in press freedom index
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