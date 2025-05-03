Menu Explore
Free WiFi now available for Kedarnath pilgrims

PTI |
May 03, 2025 08:58 PM IST

The pilgrims can avail themselves of the facility by registering their mobile numbers and generating a one-time password (OTP), an official said.

Pilgrims visiting Kedarnath will get free, high-speed WiFi in and around the Himalayan temple after the facility became operational on Saturday following a successful trial.

The WiFi facility can be availed for 30 minutes, an official said.(ANI)
The WiFi facility can be availed for 30 minutes, an official said.(ANI)

The pilgrims can avail themselves of the facility by registering their mobile numbers and generating a one-time password (OTP), Chief Development Officer (Rudraprayag) GS Khati said.

The WiFi facility can be availed for 30 minutes, he said.

Continuous efforts are being made to further improve facilities for Char Dham pilgrims.

The disaster-sensitive Rudraprayag district in which the temple is situated has already established its own wireless intranet system -- District Disaster Resource Network.

The system not only operates continuously even during disasters or emergencies but also has mobile data, voice calling and high-quality CCTV visual capabilities, Khati said.

During the July 2024 Kedarnath trek route disaster, when other mobile networks had completely stopped working, this system became a lifeline for travellers, labourers and rescue teams.

The stranded pilgrims could contact their families using the network. It also helped the relief and rescue operation.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Free WiFi now available for Kedarnath pilgrims
