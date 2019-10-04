e-paper
3 charged with allegedly raping Unnao survivor week after rape by ex-BJP MLA

A CBI official confirmed that the charge sheet has been filed against Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari and Brijesh Yadav, who had allegedly abducted the girl and raped her in a moving car, allegedly a week after Kuldeep Singh Senger sexually assaulted her at his residence (on June 4, 2017).

india Updated: Oct 04, 2019 06:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet on Thursday against three persons including Shubham Singh, son of Shashi Singh – a close aide of suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar -- in a separate case related to alleged gang rape of Unnao rape survivor on June 11, 2017, when she was a minor.

A CBI official confirmed that the charge sheet has been filed against Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari and Brijesh Yadav, who had allegedly abducted the girl and raped her in a moving car, allegedly a week after Kuldeep Singh Senger sexually assaulted her at his residence (on June 4, 2017). The charge sheet has been filed before the court of district judge Dharmesh Sharma, said the official. The court has listed the case for October 10 after the investigative agency sought time to file additional documents and list of witnesses to be examined in support of the prosecution version. All three accused named in the fresh charge sheet are currently out on bail.

The prime accused in the alleged gang rape case, Sengar, has already been charged by CBI under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 03:55 IST

