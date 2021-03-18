Fresh rain and snowfall predicted in Kashmir later this week
The weather department in Srinagar has predicted fresh rain and snowfall in Kashmir later this week, continuing the trend of back to back rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir in the month of March this year. Regional director of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Sonam Lotus said the weather will mainly be clear to partly cloudy on Thursday.
“Light rain may occur at isolated places of Kashmir towards evening. There’s no forecast of any major rainfall activity till the 20th. As of today, it looks like 70% chance of light to moderate rain and snow during 21-23 March,” he said in a statement on Thursday morning.
The summer capital Srinagar recorded a maximum of 4.2 degrees Celsius during the night while Jammu recorded 15.5 degrees. Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir as night temperature was recorded at 1.5 degrees C.
Although the month of February witnessed a number of snow spells, it also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperatures.
Kashmir experienced harshest winter in 30 years with temperatures plunging to record levels in the month of January. On January 31, Srinagar recorded minus 8.8 degrees C, lowest since the January of 1991.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Unemployment rises in Delhi during lockdown, women hit wor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear on March 25 plea to stop deportation of Rohingya refugees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Purulia, PM Modi refers to Ramayana to point to its water crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court to hear plea to stop fresh sale of electoral bonds on March 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet officials amid rise in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh rain and snowfall predicted in Kashmir later this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools shut in Maharashtra’s Palghar after students, teachers contract Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CJI pushes collegium for new SC judge’s appointment during his tenure: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM calls for quick steps to check Covid-19: Key takeaways from meeting with CMs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Ahmedabad transport services suspended from today till further notice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Maharashtra sees highest single-day spike in 181 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Direct and indirect losses of disasters need to be accounted for: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman to move Insurance (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha
Prohibitory orders, large gatherings banned in GB Nagar till April 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 Live: Compared to other states, Delhi's situation under control: Jain
- According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Coronavirus is part of a large conglomeration of viruses causing illness in animals or humans.