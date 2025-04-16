Fresh schedule expected for Modi’s J&K visit to inaugurate Kashmir rail link

A fresh schedule was expected for the inauguration of the rail link between the Kashmir valley and the rest of the country after bad weather forecast prompted the deferment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu’s Katra for it on Saturday, people aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

The people cited above said the Special Protection Group sent a communique to the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief secretary and other top officials informing them that Modi’s proposed visit to inaugurate the pioneering project aimed at improving the rail connectivity in the region has been postponed. The India Meteorological Department has forecast a wet spell for the Jammu region on Friday and Saturday.

On Tuesday, a trial run of a special Vande Bharat train was conducted on the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section, which connects Kashmir with the rest of the country. Trains currently run between Sangaldaan (in the Jammu region) and Kashmir’s Baramulla.

The Udhampur-Srinagar railway project was declared a national project in 2002, 19 years after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi laid the foundation stone for it in 1983. The 118-km stretch of the project connecting Qazigund with Baramulla in the Kashmir valley was inaugurated in 2009. The 18-km Qazigund and Banihal stretch has been functional since 2013. The 25 km Udhampur-Katra and 48.1 km Banihal-Sangaldan sections were inaugurated in 2014 and 2024.

Parts of the Udhampur-Srinagar railway line are as high as 15,000 feet and pass through the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas. The line includes 38 tunnels and the world’s tallest railway bridge over the Chenab River, which is 35 meter taller than the Eiffel Tower, and the longest rail tunnel (12.75 km).

A Vande Bharat Express train has been tailor-made for Kashmir’s sub-zero temperatures. It has advanced heating systems to prevent freezing of water tanks and bio-toilet tanks. Overheat protection sensors have been installed for safety and reliability. The train, which will cut the travel time from Jammu to Srinagar from eight or nine hours to three hours and 10 minutes, is equipped with self-regulating heating cables that prevent freezing for smooth operations in sub-zero temperatures.

The driver’s windshield has heating elements for defrosting to ensure clear visibility in harsh winter conditions. Anti-spill layers have been added to protect the driver from extreme weather.

Long-distance trains to the valley need to be fully equipped to operate in sub-zero weather. Heating techniques are important for the passengers as well as the train’s operation. Ballast-less tracks, the most advanced technology, have also been utilised for a better passenger experience and terrain stability.