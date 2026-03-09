Friend rushed to spot, took him to hospital: How Anurag Dobhal was rescued after SUV crash

When YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was critically injured in a car crash on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, a friend and follower of the social media influencer rescued him from the mangled SUV. Anurag Dobhal was later referred to another hospital in Delhi and was in a stable condition, officials informed.

The accident took place on Saturday near Hawa Hawai restaurant in the Masuri police station area. The event was captured on a social media live where Dobhal told ‘goodbye’ to thousands of followers before crashing his car into a barrier. He is currently admitted to the ICU and recovering from the injuries.

Police have said that a friend and follower of the influencer reached the spot before the police and rushed him to a nearby hospital in Meerut.

According to the UP Police, Anurag was heading towards Delhi from Meerut when his SUV crashed near the Hawa Hawai Aeroplane Restaurant and went to the opposite lane in Meerut.

“The crash was so severe that his car was mangled and the wheels came off. We received information about the incident on the emergency helpline number 112 from his friends.” Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Masoori police station said.

Surendra Nath Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police, Ghaziabad (Rural) told HT that they received information about the incident on the emergency helpline number from his friends. By the time police reached the spot, his friends had already rushed him to the nearest hospital.

Friend, follower rushed to the spot Police also said one of his friends and social media follower, Ashish Chaudhary from Mehrauli, was the first to reach the spot.

Ashish told HT that he came after watching the live video on social media. "I am familiar with the DME. My friends and I rushed to the spot and rescued him from the mangled SUV. Locals also helped us at the spot,” he said.

The influencer was later referred to another hospital in Delhi and was in a stable condition, officials informed. They also said that the exact reason behind the incident would be ascertained after recording the victim’s and his family members’ statements.

A resident of Dehradun, Anurag, told his viewers he felt completely alone and had no one left to call during his Instagram live. He was seen driving his SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, with the speedometer showing 140-150 kmph.

Multiple clips of the live also went viral, showing the influencer being emotional and turning the steering sharply.

Police said that based in primary investigation, it is suspected to be a case of suicide, adding that further investigation is still underway to determine the exact cause.

Meanwhile, in a recent picture shared from Anurag's Instagram stories, the influencer was seen recovering and resting on a hospital bed. He was seen holding the hand of his friend, who sat beside him.