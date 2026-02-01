Edit Profile
    'Frivolous claims': India rejects Pakistan's ‘baseless’ claims on Balochistan attack

    The MEA said that Pakistan should focus on addressing long-standing demands of people in Balochistan, highlighting the “suppression and brutality” in the region

    Updated on: Feb 01, 2026 1:36 PM IST
    Written by Majid Alam
    India on Sunday categorically rejected “baseless” allegations made by Pakistan regarding the ongoing attacks in Balochistan, calling them “useless tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings”.

    MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejected Pakistan's baseless allegations on Balochistan attacks. (ANI Video Grab)
    “We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement on Sunday.

    The MEA statement said that Islamabad should focus on addressing long-standing demands of the people in Balochistan, highlighting the neighbouring country's “suppression, brutality and violation of human rights” in the region.

    “Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region. Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known,” the statement added.

    The MEA's response comes after Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi alleged India's role behind the recent attacks in the Balochistan province, that led to the death of over 15 Pakistani soldiers and 92 militants.

    The latest attack in the restive Balochistan province, that sees regular confrontation between militants and Pakistani forces, comes after ethnic Baloch militants groups carried out attacks at several locations on Saturday.

