From actor to TN DCM: the rise of Udhayanidhi Stalin as a third-generation political leader in the DMK | 5 facts

Udhayanidhi Stalin is the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and a third-generation leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Born on November 27, 1977, he is the son of the current Chief Minister, MK Stalin, and the grandson of former patriarch M Karunanidhi. After a successful career in the Tamil film industry as a producer and actor, he made his formal political debut in 2019 and was sworn in as a cabinet minister in December 2022.

Tamil Nadu Deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has taken on crucial roles in Youth Welfare and Sports Development.(PTI file photo)

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In the 2021 Assembly elections, he won the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency with a margin of over 70,000 votes, inheriting a seat once held by his grandfather. His rise within the party has been swift; he was appointed Secretary of the DMK Youth Wing in July 2019, a role his father held for more than three decades, and was elevated to Deputy Chief Minister in September 2024. His current ministerial portfolios include Youth Welfare, Sports Development, and Special Programme Implementation, as per an earlier HT report.

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5 key facts about Udhayanidhi Stalin

Education & Wealth: He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Loyola College (1997) and declared assets worth ₹ 20.64 crore in 2026, which is approximately three times the declared assets of his father. Cinema Career: Before entering active politics, he was a prominent film producer and actor, debuting as a lead in the 2012 film Oru Kal Oru Kannadi. He officially "hung up his acting boots" in 2023 following the success of his last film, Maamannan, to focus solely on public service. The "Single Brick" Campaign: During the 2021 elections, he famously used a single brick as a campaign prop to symbolize the Union government's neglect of the AIIMS Madurai project, a move that resonated widely with the public. Legal & Activism: He faces 22 criminal charges, primarily related to unlawful assembly and disobedience during political protests. He has been a vocal opponent of the NEET exam and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), even tearing up a copy of the Act during a landmark protest in Saidapet. Sports Development: As Sports Minister, he has been credited with elevating Tamil Nadu's athletic stature by launching the Champions Foundation, the Chief Minister’s Trophy, and bringing the Khelo India Games to the state.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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