From actor to TN DCM: the rise of Udhayanidhi Stalin as a third-generation political leader in the DMK | 5 facts
Udhayanidhi Stalin, a third-generation leader of the DMK, has transitioned from film to politics with remarkable speed. Here are 5 key facts you need to know.
Udhayanidhi Stalin is the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and a third-generation leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Born on November 27, 1977, he is the son of the current Chief Minister, MK Stalin, and the grandson of former patriarch M Karunanidhi. After a successful career in the Tamil film industry as a producer and actor, he made his formal political debut in 2019 and was sworn in as a cabinet minister in December 2022.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, he won the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency with a margin of over 70,000 votes, inheriting a seat once held by his grandfather. His rise within the party has been swift; he was appointed Secretary of the DMK Youth Wing in July 2019, a role his father held for more than three decades, and was elevated to Deputy Chief Minister in September 2024. His current ministerial portfolios include Youth Welfare, Sports Development, and Special Programme Implementation, as per an earlier HT report.
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5 key facts about Udhayanidhi Stalin
- Education & Wealth: He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Loyola College (1997) and declared assets worth ₹20.64 crore in 2026, which is approximately three times the declared assets of his father.
- Cinema Career: Before entering active politics, he was a prominent film producer and actor, debuting as a lead in the 2012 film Oru Kal Oru Kannadi. He officially "hung up his acting boots" in 2023 following the success of his last film, Maamannan, to focus solely on public service.
- The "Single Brick" Campaign: During the 2021 elections, he famously used a single brick as a campaign prop to symbolize the Union government's neglect of the AIIMS Madurai project, a move that resonated widely with the public.
- Legal & Activism: He faces 22 criminal charges, primarily related to unlawful assembly and disobedience during political protests. He has been a vocal opponent of the NEET exam and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), even tearing up a copy of the Act during a landmark protest in Saidapet.
- Sports Development: As Sports Minister, he has been credited with elevating Tamil Nadu's athletic stature by launching the Champions Foundation, the Chief Minister’s Trophy, and bringing the Khelo India Games to the state.