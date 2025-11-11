From Bihar cab driver to e-rickshaw driver: Who were the victims of Delhi Red Fort car blast?

A cab driver on his way to drop off a relative, a youth from Uttar Pradesh who had come to Delhi for wholesale shopping, and an e-rickshaw driver were among 13 people killed when a powerful blast ripped through a busy intersection near the iconic Red Fort on Monday. National Security Guard (NSG) team investigates the CNG cylinder near the site of the blast, which occurred in a Hyundai i20 car near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Naveen Sharma/ANI)

While the 13 died at the spot or during the treatment, 21 others were injured after the powerful blast ripped through a Hyundai i20 parked at a red light on a busy road near Sunehri Masjid in Old Delhi, at around 6:52 pm on November 10.

The authorities have identified a suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, behind the operation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the incident and ascertaining the motive and a larger conspiracy behind the incident.

Hours after the blast, the LNJP Hospital in the capital was flooded with people as family members waited at the gates identifying bodies of their kin killed in the blast or waiting anxiously for word about their loved ones. A day after the blast, details have started emerging of how victims, busy in their daily errands, became a victim of the tragic incident.

Here is all you need to know about the victims of the Delhi blast incident:

⦁ Noman: 21-year-old Noman from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh had gone to Sadar Bazar along with his cousin to get wholesale items for his small business. Once the two were done shopping, Noman said he was leaving for Chandni Chowk to get a few more items. However, minutes after he left, Noman became a victim of the powerful explosion. While Noman was killed in the blast, his cousin Amaan had a narrow escape but was injured.

⦁ Pankaj Sahni: Sahni, a cab driver from Bihar’s Samastipur district, was on his way to drop off a relative at Old Delhi Railway Station when his vehicle was caught in the explosion. Sahni’s father, Rambalak Sahni, said his son had spoken to his grandfather at around 4:30 pm on Monday. When the family later tried reaching out to him, his phone was switched off. The family was informed of his death on Tuesday morning after police confirmed his identity.

⦁ Mohsin: 35-year-old Mohsin, who worked as an e-rickshaw driver, was among those killed in the powerful blast. He was ferrying passengers on Tuesday evening when the powerful blast occurred at the intersection near the Red Fort Metro Station. He died of the injury on the spot. a A resident of Meerut, Mohsin had moved to New Delhi two years back and was the sole breadwinner of his family, according to PTI.

⦁ The police have also identified Ashok Kumar, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, and Amar Kataria, a resident of Sriniwaspuri in Delhi, among those killed.

Tale of valour and composure

While the explosion claimed more than a dozen lives, several others were left severely injured amid the chaos. In the moments that followed, many of the wounded showed remarkable presence of mind and sought timely help, ensuring they received immediate medical attention.

⦁ Avdhesh Mandal: Mandal, a 40-year-old autorickshaw driver, was a victim of the blast. As the blast ripped through the air, Mandal was injured after a piece of metal lodged in his abdomen. Soaked in blood, Mandal climbed into his own vehicle and drove to a hospital, four kilometres away.

⦁ Azad Alam: Azad, a 34-year-old e-rickshaw driver, was ferrying passengers from Kashmere Gate when the explosion turned the road into chaos. Shards of glass and metal tore into his thigh, face and abdomen. He was left dazed and bleeding, and immediately managed to call his brother.

⦁ Mohammad Daud: Daud, a machine operator, was driving on a bike from Loni in Ghaziabad to Jama Masjid to buy supplies for his company, when the incident occurred. His sister, Musarrat Ansari, said she received his call at 7.22 pm. “He said, “Accident ho gaya, cylinder fat gaya hai, Lal Quila aa jao (There has been an accident. A cylinder has exploded, please come to Red Fort)”,’” she recalled at Lok Nayak Hospital.