From Math books to ballot box: Professor, author K.C. Sinha enters Bihar polls at 70

Patna: Known to generations of students as the man behind their math books, 70-year-old professor K.C. Sinha stepped out of the classroom and onto the campaign trail on Wednesday, filing his nomination papers as the Jan Suraaj candidate from Patna’s Kumhrar constituency for the upcoming Bihar election. Recognised for his academic excellence, professor K.C. Sinha later served as vice chancellor of Nalanda Open University and held additional charge of four other universities between 2021 and 2024.

From 18 to 60, people across age groups bowed and showed respect to Sinha, the former acting vice-chancellor of Patna University who has authored around 70 mathematics books on algebra, calculus, trigonometry, vector geometry and set theory, as young Jan Suraaj volunteers on motorbikes announced his candidacy through a handheld microphone.

Born in Beur village of Kaimur district’s Chainpur block, Sinha often dresses in a full-sleeved shirt, trousers and Skechers sneakers — unlike the usual traditional kurta.

Sinha had topped his district in school and later in his university (1972) and post-graduation (1974) levels.

After missing the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cut by a few marks and the Indian Police Service (IPS) due to his diminutive build, he chose to stay in Bihar and teach. Beginning as a lecturer at Jain College, Ara, in 1977, he rose through Patna University’s ranks to become a reader, professor, head of department, dean, and eventually principal of Patna Science College.

Also read: Prashant Kishor exclusive: Jan Suraaj will either get 10 seats or 150, nothing in between

Recognised for his academic excellence, he later served as vice chancellor of Nalanda Open University and held additional charge of four other universities between 2021 and 2024. His tenure was marked by administrative reforms and academic revival.

Sinha joined his student Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj last year reportedly on the latter’s insistence, seeking to expand his contribution from education to policy-making. “As a principal or Vice Chancellor (VC), my influence was limited to institutions. In politics, I can work for systemic reforms — especially in education and agriculture, Bihar’s core strength,” he said.

Unfazed by Bihar’s reputation for muscle power in politics, Sinha believes intellect will be Jan Suraaj’s strength. “Our party, too, has its ‘bahubalis’ (strongmen) — in academics, medicine, law and public service. We will counter their (political rivals) muscle and money power with our mind through clean and good politics,” he said with a smile.

In Kumhrar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronghold for nearly four decades, Sinha’s focus is on addressing civic issues like waterlogging and sanitation, and transforming the constituency into an education hub. “With Patna University and Patliputra University nearby, Kumhrar can be developed into a knowledge corridor. I also want to improve conditions for poor students who come to Patna to prepare for competitive exams, take tutorial classes, live in difficult conditions in lodges and do group study on the pavered tiles along the banks of the Ganga river,” he said.

Also Read: Bihar election 2025: Jan Suraaj releases second list of 65 candidates, Prashant Kishor not yet included

His achievements adorn his living room walls, including the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Shiksha Puraskar.

A family man at heart, Sinha credits his wife Indu and three sons, Anurag Chandra, Abhishek Chandra and Ankit Chandra — all engineers, two from IITs — for their unwavering support in his political debut.

Whether the celebrated mathematician can solve the political equation in Kumhrar remains to be seen. His political test is on November 6, when Patna goes to the polls. The answer will emerge on November 14, when results of the two-phase Bihar assembly polls are declared.