From polygamy to Aadhaar, Supreme Court to hear key cases this week

Fresh petitions against the practices of polygamy and nikah-halala among the Muslim community, arguments in Aadhaar case and PILs seeking implementation of the Nirbhaya welfare fund are some of the contentious cases the Supreme Court will hear this week.

On Monday, a bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will take up four petitions seeking to declare as illegal and unconstitutional the practices of polygamy and nikah-halala.

Nikah-halala is a practice intended to curb the incidence of divorce under which a man cannot remarry his former wife without her having to go through the process of marrying someone else, consummating it, getting divorced and observing a separation period called ‘Iddat’ before coming back to him.

Polygamy allows a man to marry more than once. Both practices are in blatant contravention to the Indian constitution , petitioners have said.

The same bench is also expected to hear three petitions that were filed after protests blocked the release of period drama movie, Padmaavat. It was on these petitions, including the one filed by Viacom 18, that the CJI-led court cleared the decks for the movie’s screening.

The Supreme Court will also hear cases of homebuyers who have not been delivered flats by real estate groups — Unitech and Amrapalli. Two different benches will consider their plea for a refund.

A petition seeking ban on leaders convicted in criminal cases from heading political parties will also come up for hearing before the CJI’s bench.

Arguments in Aadhaar case will continue with the UIDAI CEO resuming his presentation before a constitution bench headed by CJI Misra.

In an attempt to allay apprehensions about Aadhaar, CEO Ajay Bhusha Pandey denied that UIDAI shared biometric details of individuals with third parties, and also asserted that the 12-digit biometric number provided a robust, lifetime, reusable on-line verifiable ID to citizens.