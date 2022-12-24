From 'Rahul for 2024' to invite to BJP leaders: Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Minister when the country votes in the next Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Pawan Khera said on Saturday while marching in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra shortly after it entered Delhi. Jairam Ramesh, Yogendra Yadav were among other top leaders who joined the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march on Saturday.

Khera, who had earlier hit out at the BJP for slamming his party over the march, also made clear his choice for the 2024 national elections. "Yeh to 2024 tay karega. Par agar aap humare Mann ki Baat pooch rahein hain to wo yahi hai ki wo Rahul Gandhi bane. (Only 2024 will decide who will win... but if you ask us, we want Rahul Gandhi for the top post)," Khera is heard saying while speaking to news agency ANI.

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra - which was launched in September with an eye on 2024 polls - has so far covered more than eight states, including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Haryana. Last week, the party marked 100th day of the Yatra with a show of strength as newly sworn-in Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and MLAs joined Gandhi.

On Saturday, the party leaders will be visiting Red Fort and memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Rajiv Gandhi.

The Congress and the BJP have been at loggerheads after the government flagged Covid protocol, citing spike in cases in China.

But the party's Jairam Ramesh - despite the war of words between the two sides - on Saturday gave an open invite to the leaders from the rival party. "Anyone is welcome to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, be it Nitin Gadkari ji, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji or former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu ji. Anyone who believes in uniting India & shunning hatred is welcome to join this yatra," he told ANI while responding to a question.

(With inputs from ANI)

