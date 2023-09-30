From the Archives: Mahatma Gandhi on ‘right’ way to deal with Hitler

Mahatma Gandhi, in an interview to the New York Times special correspondent at New Delhi, says :- “I am certain that if Mr. Chamberlain suggests to the Powers. simultaneously to dis- arm, this heroic act would open Herr Hitler's eyes and disarm him.” PREMIUM Mahatma Gandhi and Adolf Hitler.

An Associated Press message from New Delhi stated:-

With the European tension approaching breaking point, Mahatma Gandhi gave Mr. F. E. Birchall, the special correspondent of the New York Times, a message to the world as his contribution towards solving a situation which, he said, was rapidly becoming desperate. Mahatma Gandhi said,"I see from today's papers that the British Prime Minister is conferring with Democratic Powers as to how they should meet the latest threatening developments. How I wish he was conferring by proposing to them that all should resort to simultaneous disarmament. I am certain, as I am sitting here, that this heroic act would open Herr Hitler's eyes and disarm him."

"Would not that be a miracle?" the correspondent asked.

"Perhaps, but it would save the world from the butchery that seems to be impending." The Mahatma declined to add more. "Isn't that enough for one morning?" he asked.

Asked what advice he would give the Congress regarding his attitude should the Paramount Power become involved in a European war. Mahatma Gandhi pleaded that that was too difficult to answer at this time. He demurred also to a question whether he wished India to take her independence within the British Commonwealth of Nations or outside it.

"That again is difficult." he said. "I cannot exactly tell where I myself stand on that. Both are difficult questions."

"But don't they go to the root of the situation?"

"Wise journalists never go to the root," responded the Mahatma.

When asked if he was content with the result of the Tripuri Congress, the Mahatma was still smilingly evasive.

"Contentment is bliss. That is one of your proverbs, isn't it?"



"Then let me ask. Is India making progress to your liking?"

The Mahatma became thoughtful and then said: “Yes, it is, I get frightened sometimes, but there is progress at the bottom and that progress is sound. The greatest difficulty is Hindu-Muslim differences. That is a serious obstacle. There, I cannot say I see visible progress, but the trouble is bound to solve itself. The mass mind is sound if only because it is unselfish. The political grievances of both the communities are identical, so are the economic grievances.”



"PEACE"

During further conversation, the correspondent asked Mahatma Gandhi if in the present unrest he had not some message which he might carry across the world moving men's hearts towards peace. His eyes gleamed at the word "peace," and he bent his head in thought.

"I don't see at the moment an atmosphere which would carry my voice to all nations. Perhaps I am far in advance of the times."

"Might not it be said with equal truth that the times are falling behind you?"

"If you like," replied the Mahatma and again lapsed into silence until he suddenly said: "I am thinking over your suggestion. Should I again allow myself to become the laughing stock, as has sometimes been the case? Should I? (Evidently he was thinking aloud.) But why not? Laughter is wholesome. Perhaps it may be a good thing. So take this as coming from me.

He then dictated the message mentioned above.