FSSAI mandates logo on vegan food items

India’s food regulator has made it mandatory for all vegan food to have the government-approved vegan logo on them, signifying regulatory compliance.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued a gazette notification to the effect on June 10, also listing the regulations vegan foods have to comply with. The move is aimed at ensuring that what is manufactured, sold and distributed as vegan food in the country is really vegan, and comes against the backdrop of an increase in demand for vegan food.

FSSAI’s regulations prohibit animal testing for any purpose, including safety evaluation, of vegan foods. “No person shall manufacture, pack, sell, offer for sale, market or otherwise distribute or import any food as vegan food unless they comply with the requirements laid down under these regulations,” reads the gazette notification of June 10.

In September 2021, the food regulator launched a logo specifically to identify vegan foods to help consumers easily identify and differentiate them from non-vegan foods.

By government definition, vegan food means foods (including ingredients , additives, flavourings, enzymes and carriers, or processing aids) that are not of animal origin and in whose production and processing, ingredients, additives, flavourings, enzymes and carriers, or processing aids that are of animal origin are not used .

Veganism has been gaining steam in the country over the past few years, which experts attribute largely to growing awareness about reducing environmental impact on the planet and also about the benefits of eating plant-based foods.

“Veganism in India is definitely gaining popularity; especially after Covid-19 we find many people don’t want to go back to eating meat. Health benefits that plant-based diets offer is one the key reasons as it tremendously helps people with cholesterol issues. We did a survey for three-months in our hospital— putting people on a plant based diet under strict medical supervision— and found they were able to improve their lipid profile,” said Ritika Samaddar, regional head-- dietetics, Max Healthcare.

The food regulator has also directed manufacturers to ensure good manufacturing practices so that there is no unintended presence of non-vegan substances.

“If the same production line is shared with non-vegan products or ingredients, thorough cleaning or comparable measures in conformity with Good Manufacturing Practices shall be carried out before production of vegan products commences and the same shall extend to all associated machinery, equipment, utensils and surfaces. (6) The Food Business Operator shall take appropriate precautions in conformity with the Good Manufacturing Practices before vegan products are prepared, produced or packaged,” it said

The government has also put restrictions on import of vegan food items unless all regulatory requirements are met.

“No vegan food products shall be imported except with a certificate issued by the recognised authorities of the exporting countries in the format as specified by the Authority is accepted,” FSSAI said.

