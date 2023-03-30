FSSAI revises ‘dahi’ order after uproar, allows regional names

The sourness created in certain parts of the country by the directive of the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) that the term Dahi (Hindi for curd) be used on packaging of curd, with the regional name within brackets after the Hindi one, has ended with the agency revising its order. JD(S)’s H D Kumaraswamy protested against printing of ‘dahi’ on the packet of Nandini Probiotic Yogurt.

It wasn’t immediately clear why FSSAI issued such an order (on March 10) in the first place. But its move caused a ferment , especially in the states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, with politicians claiming that this was another instance of Hindi being imposed.

The controversy started when the board of directors of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which sells dairy products under the brand Nandini, opposed the order saying it was an imposition of Hindi. Both officials at KMF, and politicians in the state have been prickly since January when home minister Amit Shah’s comment of greater cooperation between the Gujarat based Amul (the brand under which the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation sells products) and Nandini in technology and marketing was interpreted as a merger of the two co-operatives.

The directive from FSSAI also angered pro-Kannada activists. “Knowing that Kannadigas are opposed to the imposition of Hindi, it is wrong for the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to order KMF to print Hindi Dahi on the packet of Nandini Probiotic Yogurt,” former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy tweeted on Thursday.

“Nandini is the property of the Kannadigas, the identity of the Kannadigas and the lifeline of the Kannadigas. Despite knowing this, the ego of Hindi imposition has been shown. Earlier Union Home Minister Sri @AmitShah had said in a meeting in Mandya that Nandini would be merged with Gujarat’s Amul. Is printing Hindi word the beginning of Nandini hijack?” Kumaraswamy asked.

Milk co-operatives in Tamil Nadu and Kerala also opposed the move, and wrote to FSSAI.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin termed it as “unabashed Hindi imposition”. “Such brazen disregard to our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from South forever,” he said on Twitter.

“As many representation were received recently on omission of the terms ‘curd, from the Standards of Fermented Milk Products, it has been decided that FBOs (food business operators) may use the term curd along with any other designation (prevalent regional common name) in brackets on the label’. Accordingly, Curd can also be labelled as per following examples: ‘Curd (Dahi)’ OR ‘Curd (Mosaru)’ OR ‘Curd (Zaamut daud)’ OR ‘Curd (Thayir)’ OR ‘Curd (Perugu)’,” FSSAI said in a press release on Thursday.

The letter from Joint Director (Science and Standard), FSSAI dated March 10, said that Dahi would replace the term ‘Fermented Milk’ currently l on curd packets.

“The name ‘Fermented Milk’ may be replaced with designations Dahi, and Yoghurt if the product complies with the relevant provisions of this standard,” the letter read. “In case of fermented products complying with the relevant provisions of Dahi, any other designation (prevalent regional common name) may be used together with the term ‘Dahi’ in brackets on the label,” that letter said.