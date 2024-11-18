FSSAI sets target to train 2.5 million food handlers by 2026

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to train around 2.5 million food handlers across the country with a targeted deadline of March 2026, people familiar with the matter said. As part of the training, the country’s top food safety regulator will train people in university, college and hostel canteens to ensure availability of hygienically handled, safe food to people. (HT PHOTO)

A food safety regulator held its 45th Central Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting earlier this month, chaired by FSAAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao, focused primarily on conducting effective food safety surveillance regularly across the country.

“The committee also laid emphasis on training Food Business Operators (FBOs) in all States and Union Territories under Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) to ensure food safety and hygiene for all citizens,” read the FSSAI statement.

The food commissioners of states were directed to step up surveillance also on warehouses and other facilities utilised by e-commerce platforms.

Rao also asked for SOPs (standard operating procedures) to be issued for such warehouses, as well as delivery personnel of these platforms so that a common standard is followed by all. The states were also asked to increase the number of surveillance samples and also deploy Food Safety on Wheels mobile vans at strategic locations for this purpose.

According to the FSSAI statement, the CEO also directed states to ramp up surveillance at popular tourist destinations in the country to ensure heightened safety standards in preparation for the peak tourist season that usually starts from November and goes on till March.

“Keeping in mind the high footfall of both domestic as well as international tourist at popular destinations during the season, States and Union Territories were advised to utilise Food Safety on Wheels Mobile Labs at these tourist spots,” the statement said.

The officials in the meeting also emphasised upon the need for an integrated food safety approach and taking measures for consumer awareness.

“... urged all related ministries, stakeholders to collaborate, and encouraged States and Union Territories to regularly convene advisory committee meetings at state and district level. The meeting underscored the importance of actively engaging consumers in fostering a culture of healthier eating as part of the Eat Right India movement. States were advised to amplify food safety awareness through outreach initiatives such as fairs, walkathons, and street plays (Nukkad Nataks),” the statement added.

At least 60 officials participated in the meeting, including commissioners of food safety departments, representatives from states and Union territories, senior FSSAI officials, and members from the food industry, consumer groups, agriculture sector, laboratories, and research bodies.

The FSSAI has regularly been interacting with states to discuss measures that can help strengthen country’s food safety ecosystem. In September, the food safety regulator also hosted the Global Food Regulators Summit 2024, aimed to establish a global platform for food regulators to exchange insights on strengthening food safety systems and regulatory frameworks throughout the food value chain.

“The larger aim is to meet international standards in food safety and everyone is working hard to achieve that,” said a senior official who attended the meeting, requesting anonymity.