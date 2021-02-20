Home / India News / 'Fuel price hike a vexatious issue, Centre and state govts should talk': Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
india news

'Fuel price hike a vexatious issue, Centre and state govts should talk': Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The prices of petrol and diesel have been rising in India over the last 10 days; in some cities, petrol has already crossed the ₹100-mark per litre.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(ANI)

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday called the rising fuel price a "vexatious" issue and said there is "no answer except for fall in fuel price will convince anyone". She also called for Centre and state governments to have a "talk and bring down the retail fuel price at a reasonable level for consumers."

The prices of petrol and diesel have been rising in India over the last 10 days; in some cities, petrol has already crossed the 100-mark per litre. On Saturday, Petrol prices again rose by 39 paise taking the rate past 90 per litre in national capital Delhi. Diesel, meanwhile, was selling at 80.97 per litre after a hike of 37 paise.

Also Read | Congress workers detained during half-day 'bandh' over fuel price

In Mumbai, the petrol price reached an all-time high of 97 a litre, while diesel was selling at 88.06 per litre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has targeted the previous government over the fuel price hike and credited the country's dependence on energy imports as a major reason behind the current spike. "Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy import-dependent?" PM Modi had said while questioning the previous governments at an event in Tamil Nadu earlier.

Meanwhile, Congress workers observed a state-wide half-day 'bandh' against the fuel price hike in Madhya Pradesh. "People are in distress due to skyrocketing prices of diesel and petrol. The government is busy collecting revenue and it is least bothered about giving relief to the public," said the state's former chief minister Kamal Nath earlier in the day.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also hit out at the Centre over the rising fuel price and asked "Where is the money going?"

"Where is the money going? Is it going to West Bengal? This is wrong, If it is so," news agency ANI had quoted Raut as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fuel prices nirmala sitharaman

Related Stories

business

Fuel prices surge throughout the week, criticism against Centre continues

PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:21 AM IST
india news

BJP should be called ‘bhayankar janloot party’: Surjewala on rising fuel prices

UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:45 PM IST
news

Nana Patole questions Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar’s silence on fuel prices

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:17 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP