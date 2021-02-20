'Fuel price hike a vexatious issue, Centre and state govts should talk': Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday called the rising fuel price a "vexatious" issue and said there is "no answer except for fall in fuel price will convince anyone". She also called for Centre and state governments to have a "talk and bring down the retail fuel price at a reasonable level for consumers."
The prices of petrol and diesel have been rising in India over the last 10 days; in some cities, petrol has already crossed the ₹100-mark per litre. On Saturday, Petrol prices again rose by 39 paise taking the rate past ₹90 per litre in national capital Delhi. Diesel, meanwhile, was selling at ₹80.97 per litre after a hike of 37 paise.
Also Read | Congress workers detained during half-day 'bandh' over fuel price
In Mumbai, the petrol price reached an all-time high of ₹97 a litre, while diesel was selling at ₹88.06 per litre.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has targeted the previous government over the fuel price hike and credited the country's dependence on energy imports as a major reason behind the current spike. "Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy import-dependent?" PM Modi had said while questioning the previous governments at an event in Tamil Nadu earlier.
Meanwhile, Congress workers observed a state-wide half-day 'bandh' against the fuel price hike in Madhya Pradesh. "People are in distress due to skyrocketing prices of diesel and petrol. The government is busy collecting revenue and it is least bothered about giving relief to the public," said the state's former chief minister Kamal Nath earlier in the day.
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also hit out at the Centre over the rising fuel price and asked "Where is the money going?"
"Where is the money going? Is it going to West Bengal? This is wrong, If it is so," news agency ANI had quoted Raut as saying.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price hike: Half-day bandh in Madhya Pradesh, protests in Delhi, Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People are joining Samajwadi Party in droves: Akhilesh Yadav
- “The way the chief minister is lying in the assembly, the kind of language he is using in the assembly, and the way people are joining Samajwadi Party in droves; BJP will be swept out and the people will ‘deploy’ SP in the state in 2022.” said Akhilesh Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress organises protests in MP, Rajasthan, Delhi against fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People from Maha, Kerala need to show negative Covid test for entering Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Fuel price hike a vexatious issue, Centre, state govts should talk': Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Disha Ravi's bail plea hearing, Delhi Police says a cover-up was carried out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari approves 5 highway projects for Andhra Pradesh, UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man chops off daughter-in-law’s finger; arrested after son files complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No difference between Siddaramaiah, PFI: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa
- Eshwarappa also said even the poor are contributing towards the temple's construction and criticised the Congress leader’s attitude.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP capitalising on pandemic with Ram Temple fundraising, says Akhilesh Yadav
- Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the Centre over the fuel price rise and said it was sad and shameful that the government was claiming that the price hike was for nation building.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry Assembly to meet for special session on Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai school asks students to write on R-Day 'diabolical violence'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Styrene gas leak tragedy: NHRC accepts action taken in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not just for sake of opposing: Kharge wants to corner Centre on farm laws
- Kharge had said after his appointment as the Leader of Opposition that the Congress party will continue to focus on the ongoing farmers’ protest and will look forward to cornering the government over issues raised by the farmers’ unions representatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police collect over ₹31 crore from mask violators in 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox