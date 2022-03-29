Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fuel price hike: Indian Youth Congress members stage protest against government
Fuel price hike: Indian Youth Congress members stage protest against government

India on Tuesday registered a seventh hike in eight days, with the government continuing to underline that the war in Ukraine is one of the main factors behind the spike.
Indian Youth Congress members protest against fuel price hike & inflation (ANI)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 03:37 PM IST
Indian Youth Congress members gathered outside the petroleum ministry's office in Delhi Tuesday to protest inflation and a seventh increase in petrol, diesel and LPG prices in the last eight days. Visuals posted by news agency ANI showed them carrying placards and 'matkas' (pots) with them. Congress leaders have been accusing the BJP government at the centre of 'tax-gouging' and 'profiteering' from the fuel price hike. The opposition party has also announced a three-phase campaign - 'mehngai-mukt Bharat abhiyaan' - for which they plan to organise rallies and marches across the country between March 31 and April 7.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala recently alleged that the government had earned 26 lakh crore in eight years by steadily increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Bengal's ruling Trinamool took a dig at the government over rising fuel prices in the country. "Seventh hike (in fuel prices) in a week. That's how our honourable prime minister is working day and night towards reducing the woes of fellow Indians. Slow claps," the party tweeted.

The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi rose to 100.21 per litre and 91.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price stood at 115.04 per litre and the diesel price rose to 99.25 per litre.

In Chennai, the petrol prices rose to 105.94 and diesel prices surged to 96. On the other hand, Kolkata's petrol prices rose to 109.68 per litre and diesel prices to 94.62 per litre.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

fuel price hike congress inflation
