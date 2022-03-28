Home / India News / Petrol, diesel prices: 4-4.10 overall increase in a week with 6th hike
Petrol, diesel prices: 4-4.10 overall increase in a week with 6th hike

  • Petrol and diesel rates: State-owned fuel retailers increased fuel prices for the sixth time in a week, taking the overall hike to 4-4.10 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99.41 per litre, a 30-paisa increase, while diesel will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90.77, a 35-paisa increase from Sunday. (HT File Photo)
Petrol in Delhi will now cost 99.41 per litre, a 30-paisa increase, while diesel will cost 90.77, a 35-paisa increase from Sunday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 07:19 AM IST
hindustan times

Fuel prices were increased for the sixth time in the last seven days as the cost of petrol in Delhi neared 100-mark. According to a price notification of state fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi will now cost 99.41 per litre, a 30-paisa increase, while diesel will cost 90.77, a 35-paisa hike from Sunday.

Petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are being sold at 114.19 and 98.50 per litre, while the price of petrol and diesel in Chennai is 105.18 and 95.33.

Petrol in Kolkata will now cost 108.85 and diesel at 93.92 per litre.

On the first four occasions, fuel prices were increased by 80 paise per litre, the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On Sunday, petrol price went up by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise.

The revision in fuel prices was expected soon after the counting of votes was over on March 10.

Moody's Investors Services said last week that state-owned fuel retailers – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) – together lost around 19,000 crore in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on freeze during the election period.

Oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by 13.1-24.9 per litre and 10.6-22.3 a litre on gasoline (petrol) at an underlying crude price of USD 100-120 per barrel," according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

