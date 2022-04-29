Fuel price hike lowest under Modi regime, says Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said fuel price hike under the Narendra Modi government had been the lowest and the Prime Minister was consistent in his advocacy of cooperative federalism regarding livelihood of citizens.

“It (fuel price raise) is 30 per cent and not 80 per cent. Basic salaries have increased over the decades. Besides, the government has come up with free schemes under various categories,” Puri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A political slugfest has erupted ever since Modi blamed Opposition-led governments for higher fuel prices in those states during a Covid review meeting with chief ministers. Opposition chief ministers have launched a fresh offensive against the Prime Minister on the issue of tax cuts on petroleum products.

Fuel price hike under Modi period is lowest it's 30% & not 80%, basic salaries have increased over decades. Along with that, govt is giving free schemes to people under various categories: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pic.twitter.com/SnsUH39lI7 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

Puri said states should take onus on the issue. “The PM has been consistent. He has advocated for the best spirit of cooperative federalism pertaining to the issue of livelihoods. Burden sharing need not be equal. The Centre has assumed its responsibility in the fuel sector. States too should take onus,” he said.

He further said states were making a killing from revenues of petrol, diesel and alcohol and when the debt arose, they blamed others and cited Punjab as an example. “My understanding is the Centre would be happy to bring petrol and diesel under GST… Fact is states aren't willing to do the same. They make a killing from revenues of petrol-diesel and alcohol… when debt rises they blame others… Punjab is an example.”

Also read | Truth hurts, says Union minister as Uddhav govt slams PM's take on fuel prices

Justifying the price rise, Puri said the country was yet to recover from the ill-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, was still feeding 80 crore people and looking after vaccines against the virus. “There was military action in Ukraine… Oil prices went up from $19.56/barrel to $130… The Centre charged ₹32 excise on petrol-diesel, before Diwali we reduced it and rates went down,” he added.

Regarding oil trade with Russia that was under massive sanctions from the West, Puri said that while crude oil was bought from Moscow, total imports were not more than 0.2 per cent.

“We're situated close to gulf countries like Iran which has lot of oil...We've energy relations with Russia, we buy crude from them but our total imports are not more than 0.2%,we're open to buying if terms are right, we've to look after our interests,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON