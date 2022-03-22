Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fuel price hike: Protests in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha by furious opposition

Petrol, diesel price hike: Earlier today the price of fuel and LPG were hiked for the first time in four months; diesel and petrol prices are up by 80 paise per litre and LPG by ₹50 per cylinder.
Proceedings of Rajya Sabha underway on the first day of the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 01:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Opposition parties protested in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday against the increase in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinders, and staged a walkout demanding a rollback. Protests also rocked the Rajya Sabha, which was adjourned amid the chaos.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue after Question Hour. He said the opposition had predicted the BJP would increase prices of diesel, petrol and LPG cylinders after elections in five states.

Members of the Congress, the Trinamool, the NCP, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and Left parties raised slogans against the hike and demanded a rollback.

The opposition parties had tried to raise the issue when the Lok Sabha met but were disallowed by Speaker Om Birla, who told them to do so after the session.

In the Rajya Sabha there was commotion after Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil's adjournment notice - to discuss the hikes - was rejected.

Earlier today the price of petrol, diesel and LPG were hiked for the first time in four months. Diesel and petrol prices have been hiked by 80 paise per litre.

Opposition leaders have slammed the centre, with Rahul Gandhi noting the 'lockdown' on the prices of these essential goods - fuel and LPG cylinders - were frozen in the months before the February-March elections and were now lifted.

Two other Congress leaders - Randeep Surjewala and Mallikarjun Kharge - also hit out. Surjewala said the people were asking for 'acche din' and Kharge 'congratulated' the centre for taking steps to reach its 'target' of 1,000 per LPG cylinder.

The Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan also spoke out, reminding people Akhilesh Yadav had predicted this before the Uttar Pradesh election.

With input from PTI

Topics
fuel price hike parliament
