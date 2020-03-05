UK court rejects fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s fifth bail plea

world

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 17:58 IST

A UK court on Thursday rejected fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s bail request, his fifth attempt to get out of jail as he fights his extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering. Nirav Modi, 49, was arrested in March last year and is scheduled to face an extradition trial beginning May.

Nirav Modi had made three attempts for bail, offering 2 million pounds as a security for his release. In his fourth request, he doubled the security to 4 million pound. But his requests have been rejected over fears that he would flee the country.