‘Fully prepared, there will be no unrest’: EC official says ahead of counting in West Bengal

Ahead of the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections on May 4, the Election Commission has assured of proper security arrangements and smooth conduct of the process "There will be no irregularities in the counting of votes," the observer said. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, West Bengal chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said the counting of votes would be carried out in a “free and fair manner.” “The counting of votes will be conducted in a free and fair manner. We are fully prepared; there will be no unrest anywhere. Tomorrow's counting will take place peacefully,” ANI news agency cited Agarwal as saying.

The state's special electoral roll observer Subrata Gupta said preparations for the process were complete, adding that some state government employees will be present along with central government employees during vote counting.

“We are fully prepared. There is no possibility of vote theft. There will be no irregularities in the counting of votes. Security arrangements are complete. Everyone has been trained for the counting. There will be central government employees, and some state government employees as well,” ANI news agency cited Gupta as saying.

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Security stepped up outside strongrooms across Bengal Security was tightened across strongrooms in West Bengal, with security personnel monitoring the situation ahead of the results in the state on May 4. Heavy force was deployed outside strongrooms in Kolkata, including the Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School in Bhabanipur, Netaji Indoor Stadium, and several others, ANI reported.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh and Special Director General Vitul Kumar carried out an inspection of the Nehru stadium strongroom on Saturday. This came after TMC alleged that the BJP, in “active collusion” with the EC, is attempting to open ballot boxes without the presence of relevant stakeholders.

West Bengal chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal responded to the allegations, saying the EVM rooms were “safe and secure.”

Tensions have been high across the state, with party workers standing outside strongrooms to prevent unauthorised entry. BJP earlier on Saturday claimed a man was caught attempting to enter a strongroom in Asansol with a switched-off mobile phone, sparking commotion. “Someone was trying to enter here with a mobile phone. Our men caught him. Mobile phones are forbidden,” a BJP leader said.

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Repolling in Falta on May 21 amid locals' protests The EC ordered fresh repolling in Falta to be conducted on May 21, citing severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the second phase of polling on April 29. Meanwhile, the locals in Falta protested alleging they were receiving threats from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

Following the repolling decision, security was increased outside the chief electoral officer's office and in Falta. Repolling will take place across all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations, in Falta on May 21 between 7 AM and 6 PM. The votes will be counted on May 24.