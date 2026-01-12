A 40-year-old Nepalese worker died and six others fell seriously ill after inhaling carbon monoxide fumes from a charcoal barbecue grill inside a house in Dharwad district, police said on Sunday. Fumes from barbecue kills Nepalese man, six taken ill

The incident occurred on Friday night at a rented house in Sai Darshini Layout, where a group of Nepalese nationals working at a fast-food outlet were staying. The deceased was identified as Bibek Paudel, a resident of Nepal who was employed at an eatery located behind the Karnataka Milk Federation complex in Dharwad.

According to the police, the workers returned home late at night after work and cooked a meal using a charcoal barbecue grill on the terrace. Because of the cold weather, they later brought the grill inside the house and went to sleep. Investigators suspect that carbon monoxide gas accumulated inside the closed room, causing suffocation and respiratory distress while they slept.

Six others — Naresh Shresta, 45; Nitesh Shresta, 18; Dinesh Damal, 40; Sudhan, 30; Kumar Shresta, 50; and Lakshman, 30 — were found unconscious and were rushed to hospital. Three of them were initially reported to be in critical condition and were admitted to the Dharwad District Hospital.

The incident came to light when none of the workers reported for duty. Yogita, the owner of the outlet, went to the house and found them lying unconscious. With the help of local residents, she rushed them to the district hospital in her car. By then, Paudel had already died at the spot, the police said.

“We remember using the barbecue at night. The smoke must have increased after we fell asleep. Since the windows were also closed, none of us realised the danger while sleeping, and we became unconscious,” said Dinesh Damal, one of the affected workers.

City police commissioner N Shashikumar visited the house and later the hospital to assess the situation. “One person has died and six others fell ill on Saturday among seven Nepalese nationals residing in a house in the Saidarshan (Sai Darshan) locality of the city,” he said. “Due to smoke inhalation and breathing problems, the exact cause is yet to be confirmed, and we are investigating.”

Police said Paudel was scheduled to return to Nepal on Saturday and had already booked his travel ticket.

Hospital officials later said the condition of the injured workers had improved. Dharwad District Surgeon Dr Sangappa Gaddi said on Sunday, “Three patients — Lakshman, Sudan and Kumar — who were admitted in critical condition on Saturday night due to carbon monoxide poisoning have now recovered,” he said, adding that they were all responding well to treatment.

A case has been registered at the Vidyagiri Police Station under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Section 194, and further investigation is underway, police said.