G20 leaders at Rajghat ahead of Summit’s 3rd session — ‘One Future’

The leaders and heads of the delegations of the world’s largest economies have begun arriving at Rajghat to lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial a day after the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration evolving a middle way between the West and Russia on the Ukraine war was adopted. Consensus eluded all G20 meetings over the Ukraine issue over the last 10 months. The leaders will lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed delegates at Rajghat. The delegates will attend a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs before heading back to the will G20 summit venue at Bharat Mandapam to participate in a tree-planting ceremony. The third session of the summit titled “One Future” will follow the ceremony.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier visited Delhi’s Akshardham temple to offer prayers.

India, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, and the USA separately unveiled on Saturday an ambitious trade and infrastructure project linking India, the Middle East, and Europe in a first-of-its-kind initiative. A modern-day spice route involving ports, electricity, data networks, and energy pipelines is proposed to be built as part of the initiative.

The project was announced on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit. It is expected to act as a counterweight to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

A mega infrastructure project, BRI has fuelled concerns about Beijing’s expansive footprint across at least three continents.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is expected to stimulate economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration between Asia, the Gulf, and Europe.